Fire department truck ploughs into Centurion house

A fire department water tanker crashed into a house in Centurion on Saturday morning, the Tshwane Emergency Services said.

Its deputy chief, Charles Mabaso, said the conditions on the road were slippery and the driver seemed to have lost control of the tanker in Brakfontein.

First to go was the perimeter wall, with the truck finally coming to a stop after ramming through a garage wall.Pictures from the scene also showed a car under the rubble with some of the rafters broken.

“Fortunately, none of the occupants of the house were injured,” said Mabaso.

The driver was taken to Unitas Hospital after sustaining moderate injuries in the crash.

The trucks cost between R1.8m and R2m.

On Monday, the municipality will look into the factors surrounding the incident as well as to discuss the matter with the home owner.

