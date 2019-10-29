Accidents 29.10.2019 08:29 am

23 hurt when taxi transporting kids flips, crashes in KwaZulu-Natal

News24 Wire
23 hurt when taxi transporting kids flips, crashes in KwaZulu-Natal

File image for illustrative purposes. Image: iStock

The driver of a taxi transporting children to school lost control and crashed, leaving 23 injured, mostly children.

The driver of a taxi transporting children to school lost control and crashed, flipping the vehicle to its side and injuring 23 people in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

At around 07:30, KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the accident that took place on the the N2 close to Baboyi near Port Shepstone.

When emergency services arrived, they found the taxi taking children to school flipped onto its side.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found 23 people had been injured. Three occupants sustained serious injuries while the remaining 20 patients sustained minor injuries.

All the patients were treated on scene and transported to hospital.

The cause of the accident is not known, but authorities are investigating.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN English exam goes ahead without a glitch following threats of disruption 23.10.2019
Ipid probes shooting of two cops suspected of KwaZulu-Natal post office robbery 3.10.2019
Four killed, seven injured in Eastern Cape taxi crash 2.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition