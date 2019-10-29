23 hurt when taxi transporting kids flips, crashes in KwaZulu-Natal

The driver of a taxi transporting children to school lost control and crashed, flipping the vehicle to its side and injuring 23 people in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

At around 07:30, KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the accident that took place on the the N2 close to Baboyi near Port Shepstone.

When emergency services arrived, they found the taxi taking children to school flipped onto its side.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found 23 people had been injured. Three occupants sustained serious injuries while the remaining 20 patients sustained minor injuries.

All the patients were treated on scene and transported to hospital.

The cause of the accident is not known, but authorities are investigating.

