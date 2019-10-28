Head-on collision leaves one dead, five injured near Vanderbijlpark

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 07h45 to find two wrecked light motor vehicles in the middle of the road. A third light motor vehicle was found parked on the side of the road, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

On closer inspection, medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, lying near the one vehicle. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

Five other patients, including four children, had been in the second vehicle at the time of the collision. Assessments showed that all five patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

