Three injured in gas explosion at KZN restaurant

Three people have been injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant on Compensation Beach Road in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, local paramedics said. Netcare 911 responded to the incident at around 14:08 on Sunday afternoon, spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

He said that they had been told that “a LP gas cylinder had exploded in the kitchen injuring multiple people in the process”.

“Medics assessed the scene and found three patients, three adults sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Herbst said the victims were treated on the scene and would be transported to hospital once stabilised.

News24

