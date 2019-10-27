Accidents 27.10.2019 06:28 pm

Three injured in gas explosion at KZN restaurant

News24 Wire
Three injured in gas explosion at KZN restaurant

Picture is for illustrative purposes. Photo: Netcare 911

They sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Three people have been injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant on Compensation Beach Road in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, local paramedics said. Netcare 911 responded to the incident at around 14:08 on Sunday afternoon, spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

He said that they had been told that “a LP gas cylinder had exploded in the kitchen injuring multiple people in the process”.

“Medics assessed the scene and found three patients, three adults sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Herbst said the victims were treated on the scene and would be transported to hospital once stabilised.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gas explosion injures 50 – ER24 12.7.2019
13 confirmed dead after Gloria mine gas explosion 14.2.2019
Man ‘blown into pieces’ after gas explosion in Kempton Park 25.11.2014




today in print

Read Today's edition