KZN woman dies after being hit by car while crossing road

News24 Wire
The motorist did not sustain any injuries.

A woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Saturday night.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a collision at 21:44.

“Reports from the scene indicate an adult female in her late twenties was struck down by a car while crossing the road. Medics assessed the scene and found that the patient had sustained fatal injuries and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

The motorist did not sustain any injuries. All necessary authorities were on scene, Herbst said.

