Accidents 26.10.2019 12:28 pm

One killed, one injured in multiple vehicle collision in Krugersdorp

News24 Wire
One killed, one injured in multiple vehicle collision in Krugersdorp

File photo: ER24

The four-vehicle collision took place on the N14 in Krugersdorp on Saturday morning.

A man has been killed and one other sustained moderate injuries following a four-vehicle collision on the N14 in Krugersdorp on Saturday morning.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 07:30, they found another medical service already on the scene busy treating a patient,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics also found a man lying underneath one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man killed, three seriously injured in Pinetown car crash 14.7.2019
One person killed, another injured as bakkie rolls on R56 in KwaZulu-Natal 5.5.2019
One killed, one wounded in Durban shooting 16.4.2016




today in print

Read Today's edition