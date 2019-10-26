One killed, one injured in multiple vehicle collision in Krugersdorp

A man has been killed and one other sustained moderate injuries following a four-vehicle collision on the N14 in Krugersdorp on Saturday morning.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 07:30, they found another medical service already on the scene busy treating a patient,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics also found a man lying underneath one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.

