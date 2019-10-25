Biker killed, several injured in crash involving bakkie

A motorbike rider was killed and three others injured in a crash involving a bakkie on the N8 outside Bloemfontein on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said that when they arrived on the scene they found most of the injured lying across the road.

Two bikers were seriously injured and one was airlifted by medical helicopter to hospital.

The other patient was taken to hospital by ER24, where he died.

A woman from the bakkie and another biker sustained minor injuries.

The exact circumstances of the accident were not known but police were on the scene for further investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.