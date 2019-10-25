Helicopter crashes in Pretoria

Three men escaped serious injury this afternoon following a helicopter crash on Marija Street in Sinoville, ER24 has confirmed.

According to the rescue service, paramedics arrived on the scene at 12:40pm to find a small helicopter lying on its side in the middle of the road.

“Three men were found nearby,” said ER24 communications officer Russel Meiring.

“Local authorities and Fire Services closed off the road while medics assessed the patients.

“Fortunately, all three men escaped serious injury and declined transportation to a nearby hospital.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

