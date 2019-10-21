Accidents 21.10.2019 07:08 pm

Bakkie crashes into wall leaving 13 children injured

ANA PR Wire
Bakkie crashes into wall leaving 13 children injured

Thirteen children, believed to be aged between 6 and 13, were left injured this morning when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed into a residence wall on Samela Road in Imbali, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Pietermaritzburg Fire Services, arrived on the scene at 07h10 to find the bakkie partially parked in the yard of the residence. Several children were found seated along the wall.

Medics assessed the children and found that 13 of the 17 children had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the bakkie also sustained minor injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby government hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Counsellors to help schoolmates of 7 pupils who died in horror crash after soccer tournament 21.10.2019
6 killed after taxi rolls down valley in Durban accident 20.10.2019
Gauteng factory worker crushes arm in freak accident 17.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition