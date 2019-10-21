Bakkie crashes into wall leaving 13 children injured

ER24 paramedics, along with the Pietermaritzburg Fire Services, arrived on the scene at 07h10 to find the bakkie partially parked in the yard of the residence. Several children were found seated along the wall.

Medics assessed the children and found that 13 of the 17 children had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the bakkie also sustained minor injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby government hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

