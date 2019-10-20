Accidents 20.10.2019 01:02 pm

One dead, two injured in Midrand crash

News24 Wire
One dead, two injured in Midrand crash

One of the cars involved in a fatal Midrand accident. Images: Arrive Alive

Two men were seriously injured in the Sunday morning crash, while one man was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

One person has died and two others were injured after a collision on Summit Road heading toward the N14 in Blue Hills, Midrand, paramedic services said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said medics assessed the scene on Sunday morning and found that two men had been seriously injured.

Image: Arrive Alive

Image: Arrive Alive

“A third adult male had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. The two seriously injured patients were treated on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics from multiple ambulance services.”

Herbst said that due to the nature of one of the patient’s injuries, a medical helicopter was called to airlift them to a specialist facility for further treatment.

“Circumstances leading up to the collision will be investigated by the necessary authorities who were on scene.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
14 pupils injured in collision between taxi, other vehicle 17.10.2019
Rescue mission underway after puppy falls down drainpipe in Midrand 14.10.2019
25 killed on Western Cape roads over weekend, including one baby 14.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition