10-year-old boy dies trying to save eight-year-old sister

A boy aged 10 died trying to save his eight-year-old sister on Saturday.

SowetanLive reports that the young girl, named Adivhaho, fell into a trench at a construction site and her brother, Ntakadzeni, had tried to save her.

The publication spoke to the children’s uncle, Edward Masithi, who said the 10-year-old was brave.

It is reported that the two children drowned and their bodies were recovered later on Saturday.

The family has said that it will demand that the construction company should compensate them for their loss.

The uncle said the family is demanding that the company pay for burial costs and pay them R200 million in compensation.

The company is reportedly constructing a bridge in Muledane near Thohoyandou in Venda.

The uncle told the publication that he had risked his life by jumping into the trench filled with water to look for the bodies of the two children.

He said when he arrived at the trench, he was told by police that they were waiting for a rescue unit which was coming from 190km away.

The family said the eight-year-old fell into the trench while walking on a wooden roof beam placed across it as a makeshift bridge.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

