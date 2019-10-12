Three, including child, dead after crashing into truck at petrol station

Three people, including a child, were killed in an accident near Fochville in Gauteng on Friday night.

The driver appears to have lost control of the car, which crashed into the trailer of a stationary truck at a petrol station on the N12.

The two men in the front seats of the vehicle suffered multiple, fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival, according to a statement by ER24.

A child, estimated to be around 8 or 9 years old, was killed on the back seat of the vehicle.

Along with the three deaths, another man was deemed to be in critical condition following the accident and was treated with advanced life support interventions.

He was airlifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

