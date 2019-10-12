KZN man left critical after being trapped in burning car

A man has been left in critical a condition after being trapped in a burning vehicle in Pietermaritzburg.

The vehicle collided with another on Mayors Walk Road Friday at around 8.10pm.

Emergency services personnel found one of the vehicles in flames on arrival at the scene.

“Luckily bystanders had managed to free the entrapped passenger prior to the emergency service’s arrival.

“He had suffered multiple critical burn injuries and was immediately treated using advanced life-support interventions before being transported to Greys Hospital for further care,” ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said.

The driver of the same vehicle had managed to extract himself from the car and had suffered only minor injuries. He was transported to Northdale Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle also suffered only minor injuries and was transported to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg.

Local authorities were also present at the scene.

