Tow druck driver dies en route to accident that killed 4, ‘drunk’ driver arrested

A tow truck driver responding to an accident on the N2 in Cape Town lost control of his vehicle and rolled into a property in Heideveld Road. The driver was killed and another person sustained light injuries.

An allegedly intoxicated driver has been arrested for the accident that resulted in the death of four people.

At around 00:54 on Saturday morning, a light delivery vehicle driving the wrong way on the N2, towards Somerset West, had a head-on collision with a Toyota Corolla just after Jakes Gerwel Drive.

The light delivery vehicle overturned during the collision. Three men and a woman were killed.

The driver sustained only slight injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence, according to City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman.

