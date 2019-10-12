Accidents 12.10.2019 11:39 am

5-year-old dies after wall collapses on him

News24 Wire
A boundary wall above the gate of a house in Mlotheni Street collapsed hitting him on his head.

A five-year-old boy has died after a wall collapsed on him.

On Thursday afternoon, at about 17:10, a boundary wall at a Veeplaas residence collapsed, killing the boy.

According to a statement issued by Eastern Cape police on Friday, Olana Matisi was playing with his friends in the street at the time.

“A boundary wall above the gate of a house in Mlotheni Street collapsed hitting him on his head. He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

The boy lived just a few houses away from where the incident occurred, according to Times Live.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

