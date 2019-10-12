5-year-old dies after wall collapses on him

A five-year-old boy has died after a wall collapsed on him.
On Thursday afternoon, at about 17:10, a boundary wall at a Veeplaas residence collapsed, killing the boy.
According to a statement issued by Eastern Cape police on Friday, Olana Matisi was playing with his friends in the street at the time.
“A boundary wall above the gate of a house in Mlotheni Street collapsed hitting him on his head. He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.
The boy lived just a few houses away from where the incident occurred, according to Times Live.
Police have opened an inquest docket.
– News24 Wire
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.