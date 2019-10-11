WATCH: Three injured after truck crashes into 20 cars at KZN mall

The driver of a large truck caused much damage to a mall in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening, after he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

According to Arrive Alive, the truck driver collided into Flanders Mall from the M41 and came to rest next to the wall of the shopping centre after crashing into and damaging twenty cars.

Netcare911 paramedics arrived to find one car stuck underneath the truck.

The driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and two other males sustained minor injuries. All patients were treated at the scene and transported to hospital.

A video of the crash and the aftermath has since emerged on social media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.