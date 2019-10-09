Seven killed, several injured in three-car crash in Middelburg

A multi-vehicle collision on the N4 in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, has left seven people dead and several injured, paramedics said.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, an ER24 paramedic came across the accident at approximately 6am on Wednesday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident and several people were found lying on the road, said Van Huyssteen. Seven people were killed and several others injured.

“ER24 transported two patients to hospital for further medical care,” said Van Huyssteen.

Van Huyssteen said the circumstances surrounding the accident would be investigated by police, who were on the scene.

The accident occurred just days after the launch of transport month by the government.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa joined Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng Premier David Makhura at the launch on the N3 in Heidelberg, Gauteng.

At the launch, Ramaphosa called on drivers to act responsibly on the road, saying: “Safer roads do not begin with more police and greater enforcement. Safer roads begin with checking our vehicles and keeping them off the road if they are unroadworthy.

“Safer roads begin with understanding that no one owns the road and that roads are stretches of infrastructure we share as citizens for our common benefit.”

Ramaphosa also unveiled the revamped and Cabinet-approved Arrive Alive programme of the department of transport.

The new programme will place road safety in the national spotlight through a 365 Days Road Safety Action Agenda to transform road user behaviour.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.