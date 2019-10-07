Accidents 7.10.2019 12:03 pm

Pilot killed when aircraft crashes into garage of Vryburg property

News24 Wire
Pilot killed when aircraft crashes into garage of Vryburg property

FILE IMAGE: Plane crash.

The families of the two affected residences were advised to vacate their houses for safety reasons pending removal of the wreckage.

A culpable homicide investigation is under way after a pilot was killed and a passenger injured when a light aircraft crashed in Huhudi, near Vryburg, said North West police on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the Piper aircraft hurtled between two houses after hitting the garage wall of one of the properties in Isaac Peloeng Street at about 5pm on Sunday.

“According to information available at this stage, a 30-year-old pilot was declared dead on the scene whereas his passenger/crew was injured and transported to hospital. No one got injured on the ground during the crash,” Tselanyane said.

“The families of the two affected residences were advised to vacate their houses for safety reasons pending removal of the wreckage.”

The aircraft was believed to have been flying from Vryburg to Pretoria.

Tselanyane said the cause of the crash was not yet known.

The Civil Aviation Authority was also probing the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Investigation under way after pilot ‘drops off friend’ on OR Tambo Airport runway 10.9.2019
Two die in light aircraft crash 17.8.2019
17 killed as Pakistani army plane crashes into residential area 30.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition