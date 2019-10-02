Four killed, seven injured in Eastern Cape taxi crash

Four people have been killed and seven seriously injured when a taxi in which they were travelling overturned in Willowdale, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, Willowvale police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The taxi overturned at Nkelekethe Village and plunged into the Shixini River in the early hours of the morning, Manatha said.

The injured passengers were all rushed to Butterworth Hospital.

“The cause of the accident is not known, but is under investigation by the Willowvale police detectives. The ages of the deceased and the injured are not yet known. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld, as their next of kin have not yet been informed of their deaths,” Manatha said.

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major General Andries Swart passed his condolences on to all the families of the deceased. He wished all the injured passengers speedy recoveries.

