Young girl, man killed when bakkie rolls in Free State town

Two people – a man and a young girl – have been killed and five others injured after a bakkie rolled on the R26, approximately 10km outside of Clocolan, Free State.

ER24 paramedics, along with provincial emergency services, arrived on the scene at 6.58am on Monday, where they found the bakkie lying on its side near a tree.

A young girl was found lying partially beneath the bakkie, while a man was found lying a short distance away.

Five other passengers were found inside the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found that the girl was dead.

Six other patients were tended to by paramedics.

Four patients, including two young boys aged between 1 and 2 years old, had been critically injured, while two other patients had minor to moderate injuries.

The injured patients were treated before being taken to the Clocolan provincial hospital for further care.

Clocolan is about 164km east of Bloemfontein.

At the hospital, the man, who had been found lying next to the bakkie, succumbed to his injuries.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, ER24 said in a statement.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.