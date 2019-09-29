Driver ejected from vehicle dies after crash in KZN

On Saturday night, between Verulam and Ottawa north of Durban, an accident resulted in a driver losing his life.

Netcare911 paramedics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a light motor vehicle.

At the scene, it was found that the driver of the car lost control and landed at the bottom of an embankment. During the rollover, medics said the driver was ejected from the car.

The driver was found to be in a critical condition, and life support intervention was administered. However, he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The pedestrian sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised before being transported to hospital for further medical attention.

Verulam SAPS were at the scene.

