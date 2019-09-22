11 die in Limpopo cash-in-transit vehicle, seven-seater car crash

“We should be able to get the details of the victims, after the police finalised their investigation with regard to exactly where they came from, what are their names and who are their relatives.

“The road is cordoned off and motorists are urged to use alternative routes,” says Masemola. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. It is unclear what caused it, Joel said.

He added that it remains unclear whether there were any pedestrians involved, citing that the carrying capacity of the vehicles amounted to fewer than the number of deceased.

Investigations are currently under way and authorities are in the process of identifying the bodies, Joel said.

“The MEC was on the scene this morning and has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said.