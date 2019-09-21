Accidents 21.9.2019 12:31 pm

Ten killed after construction vehicle overturns in Cape Town

News24 Wire
An accident on Ou Kaapse Weg has left nine people dead. (Supplied, ER24)

Ou Kaapse Weg will be closed until the SAPS have investigated the accident.

Ten people have died, and 14 others were injured after a construction vehicle lost control and overturned several times on the Ou Kaapse Weg in Steenberg on Saturday morning.

According to City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout, the victims were sitting on the back of the vehicle when it overturned at around 02:00 in the morning.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics arrived on scene and found nine men with fatal injuries.

“Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead,” Vermaak said in a statement.c

Three other men sustained serious injuries and eleven others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that a tenth person later died in hospital.

He added that Ou Kaapse Weg will be closed until the South African Police Service (SAPS) have investigated the accident.

