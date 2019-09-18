Docket opened after woman dies on CT – Joburg flight

An inquest docket has been opened after a woman died on board a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg, TimesLIVE reports.

The flight was operated by British Airways.

The woman was certified dead on arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale.

“According to medics, she died on the flight. However, an inquest will determine when she died,” Mogale told TimesLIVE.

British Airways and Comair were not available for comment.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.