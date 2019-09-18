Major disruptions in Vereeniging after train derails

Metrorail train services in Vereeniging have been disrupted after a train derailed on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known, but no commuter injuries have been reported.

According to Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng, the cause of the derailment is yet to be determined and no commuter injuries have been reported.

“No train can move in and out of the Vereeniging complex,” Mofokeng said.

Five trainsets were scheduled to depart from Vereeniging to Johannesburg via Midway, and two sets scheduled to depart towards Germiston via Meyerton. But due to the derailment, only four trainsets will be departing from Johannesburg, and three trainsets departing from Germiston.

Commuters have been advised to seek alternative transport methods while emergency teams clear the derailment site.

(Additional reporting by News24 Wire.)

