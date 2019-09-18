Truck skips stop sign, runs over teenage boy

A chrome carrier truck which apparently failed to stop at a stop sign ran and over a 16-year-old high-school learner on Tuesday evening, reports Steelburger News.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck allegedly ignored a stop sign when Tiaan Swiegers was crossing the road.

The truck apparently caught a part of Siegers’ pants, which flung him underneath the chrome carrier.

He was taken to Lydenburg Hospital by bystanders, and was taken by helicopter to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Rapid Response and Netcare 911 were at the hospital to ensure Swiegers stayed stable for the transfer.

He is in a stable but serious condition.

The truck driver fled the scene of the accident, despite attempts by road users and eyewitnesses to stop him.

