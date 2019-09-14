Accidents 14.9.2019 04:03 pm

Six injured as taxi crashes into east shopping complex

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Six people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into a wall at a shopping complex east of Pretoria, Rekord East reports.

The accident happened on Frida afternoon around 14:04 in Fearie Glen, said Jacho van der Poll from Emer-G-Med ambulance services.

He said that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Six people were injured, including people standing outside when the accident happened.

Van der Poll said three injured were walking around when paramedics arrived.

Three people sustained moderate injuries, but were stable, he said.

“All people were treated on the scene and transported to hospital,” he said.

