Ramaphosa ‘shocked and saddened’ by Deputy Minister Hlongwa’s death

Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa tragically lost her life in an accident on Friday 13 September 2019 on the N1 from Polokwane I Image: Twitter

Hlongwa tragically lost her life in a motor vehicle accident on Friday on the N1 from Polokwane.

In reaction to news of the untimely passing of the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Ms Bavelile Hlongwa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues as well as the stakeholders in business, labour and community with whom she engaged in the mining sector.

Ramaphosa released a statement expressing his “profound shock and sadness” upon finding out that Hlongwa tragically lost her life in a motor vehicle accident on Friday the 13th on the N1 from Polokwane.

The crash occurred at about 10pm on the N1 at Maubane Bridge, at Carousel Plaza, Hammanskraal.

According to information provided, an initial crash occurred in which a Toyota Yaris overturned and went through the centre median on to the oncoming traffic lane.

Several people stopped to assist, including EMS and Bakwena Security personnel. The deputy minister also stopped to assist.

During this time a Mercedes flatbed truck apparently crashed into the vehicle, bystanders and first responders and, as a result the minister and four others were killed, with others injured.

Investigations of the crash continue.

Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families of the four people who died with the deputy minister.

“The death of Deputy Minister Hlongwa is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy,” said Ramaphosa.

Ms Hlongwa was appointed as Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy with effect from 30 May 2019. Prior to her appointment she served as Executive Deputy Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency.

She studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Howard College where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering. She started her career at Shell Downstream SA.

Hlongwa will be honoured with an Official Funeral Category 2 in line with government’s State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy. The President has further directed that the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country until the Deputy Minister is laid to rest.

