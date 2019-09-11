Accidents 11.9.2019 11:32 am

Newcastle deputy mayor’s municipal vehicle crashes into resident’s home

CNS reporter
The vehicle came to rest nose-first through a wall.

The vehicle is said to have gone airborne before ploughing into multiple properties.

Newcastle Advertiser journalists are at a collision scene in Osizweni, where it has been confirmed the municipal vehicle of deputy mayor Reuben Molelekoa has crashed through the wall of a resident’s home.

It is believed two properties were damaged by the vehicle, which is said to have careened off the road and gone airborne. The vehicle then reportedly cleared a perimeter wall and ploughed into the houses.

The crash caused extensive property damage.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

