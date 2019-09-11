Newcastle deputy mayor’s municipal vehicle crashes into resident’s home

Newcastle Advertiser journalists are at a collision scene in Osizweni, where it has been confirmed the municipal vehicle of deputy mayor Reuben Molelekoa has crashed through the wall of a resident’s home.

It is believed two properties were damaged by the vehicle, which is said to have careened off the road and gone airborne. The vehicle then reportedly cleared a perimeter wall and ploughed into the houses.

The crash caused extensive property damage.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.