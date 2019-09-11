Man plunges 25m to his death from roof in Durban

A man has died after he fell approximately 25 metres from a roof just after 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics were called to a business address in Morton Road in Seaview where they found the patient, believed to be in his 20s, lying on the ground.

“He had sustained multiple major injuries and showed no signs of life. The man was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

It is believed that the man was working on the roof when he fell to the ground.

Jamieson said police were on the scene and will be investigating the incident further.

