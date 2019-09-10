Accidents 10.9.2019 10:47 am

Ten-year-old schoolchild and father dead in Parktown crash with Rea Vaya Bus

Citizen reporter
The crash in Parktown, on the morning of September ten. A ten-year-old boy and his father were killed. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

A bus, two cars, and a motorcycle reportedly collided in Parktown on Tuesday morning.

A ten-year-old pupil from the Johannesburg School for Autism as well as his father have perished in a horrific crash in Parktown after colliding with a Rea Vaya Bus.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minaar confirmed the incident and the death toll of two, adding that two others were injured in the accident.

The Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) had confirmed the accident on Twitter earlier, but had reported that four in total have been killed and five injured.

According to GTP, the crash took place at the corner of Hill and Empire roads in Parktown, near the BP. A bus, two cars and a motorcycle collided.

This is a developing story.

