Accidents 8.9.2019 09:50 pm

Man drowns after falling in Vaal Dam

News24 Wire
File photo: ER24

File photo: ER24

Paramedics say they assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life.

A man was declared dead on Sunday after drowning in the Vaal Dam, paramedics said.

ER24 responded to the scene in Deneysville at 10am  after bystanders witnessed the man, believed to be in his 40s, falling in the dam, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

“On arrival, medics found the man lying on the banks surrounded by members of the community,” he said.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.’

Authorities were on scene for further investigations.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Toddler resuscitated by paramedics after almost drowning 28.8.2019
Man killed after falling down stairs for several floors 28.8.2019
Nine-year-old child impaled by palisade fence at Carletonville school 28.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition