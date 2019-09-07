Accidents 7.9.2019 06:38 pm

Two killed in Free State crash

News24 Wire
File photo: Netcare 911

Paramedics say two teenage males had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them.

Two people have been killed in an early morning crash on the R57, between Sasolburg and Heilbron in the Free State, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a light delivery vehicle had lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

“Medics assessed the patient and found that two teenage males had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them. An adult male and female were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on the scene.”

Herbst said that once treated, the injured people were transported to hospital for further treatment.

News24

