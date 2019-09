“Two occupants from the SUV died at the scene, as did the taxi driver, despite resuscitation attempts.

“Twelve other people were seriously injured and taken to the Port Shepstone Regional Hospital,” he said.

One of those killed was an ANC councillor at Umzumbe Municipality, and another an ANC ward 5 branch member, ANC LSC spokeman Lindo Mzimela confirmed.

Comment was being awaited from police.

