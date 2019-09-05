Car smashes into entrance of hotel in uMhlanga

A car ploughed through the entrance of a local hotel in uMhlanga in the early hours of Thursday morning, reports Northglen News.

According to Crisis Medical’s Kyle Van Reenen, the incident occurred just after 2am. Van Reenen said three people have been left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

He said it followed a collision involving two light motor vehicles in the Umhlanga Ridge area.

“Crisis Medical paramedics arrived on the scene on Meridian Drive just after 2am to find a Ford Focus and a Toyota Avanza had collided, with the Ford leaving the roadway and smashing through the glass entrance doors of a local hotel. The vehicle had come to rest in the hotel foyer. The driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries. Remarkably, no one was injured in the hotel,” said Van Reneen.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the collision will be investigated by the police.

