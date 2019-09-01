One killed, seven injured in a four-vehicle collision in Athlone

One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious following a four-vehicle collision on the N2 just before the Jan Smuts off-ramp in Athlone this morning.

ER24 came across the incident at approximately 04H30 and found that Metro EMS as well as another medical service was already in attendance.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found that one person had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Two others were found with serious injuries while five others sustained moderate injuries. The fire department was also on the scene and helped to extricate some of the patients with the jaws of life.

ER24, as well as the other medical services, transported the injured to various hospitals for further medical care.

Ineke van Huyssteen, ER24 Spokesperson

