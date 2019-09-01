One dead, eight injured in multiple vehicle collision

One person was killed and eight others injured after three cars were involved in an accident in Westonaria on the West Rand on Sunday morning.

ER24 paramedics found a man under one of the cars who had sustained fatal injuries, and was declared dead at the scene.

All other patients sustained minor injuries, and were transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

It is understood that a collision took place before the secondary collision.

Police were on the scene for further investigations, with details surrounding the incident not yet known to paramedics, ER24 spokesperson Inke Huyssteen said.

