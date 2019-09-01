Accidents 1.9.2019 01:48 pm

One dead, eight injured in multiple vehicle collision

Citizen reporter
The scene of Sunday morning's crash. Image: Arrive Alive/ER24

The deceased was found underneath one of the three cars involved in the crash on Sunday morning.

One person was killed and eight others injured after three cars were involved in an accident in Westonaria on the West Rand on Sunday morning. 

ER24 paramedics found a man under one of the cars who had sustained fatal injuries, and was declared dead at the scene. 

All other patients sustained minor injuries, and were transported to hospital for further medical treatment. 

It is understood that a collision took place before the secondary collision. 

Police were on the scene for further investigations, with details surrounding the incident not yet known to paramedics, ER24 spokesperson Inke Huyssteen said.  

