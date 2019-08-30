Man killed as tractor and car collide

A man was killed when a light vehicle collided with a tractor in Harburg, in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident took place along the R614 in the area.

Upon the arrival of the paramedics, the car and the tractor were on the side of the road.

The car was partially beneath the front of the tractor, he said.

“Upon closer inspection, medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, lying inside the light motor vehicle. Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“The driver of the tractor fortunately escaped injury,” said Meiring.

