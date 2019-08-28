Accidents 28.8.2019 08:25 am

Nine-year-old child impaled by palisade fence at Carletonville school

It is believed that the girl had attempted to climb over the fence when she slipped and fell.

A nine-year-old girl was hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon following a freak accident at a school in Carletonville.

ER24 medics arrived on the scene at 3.04pm to find that the girl had impaled her hand on a palisade fence, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Members of the public had gathered and were assisting the child.

Medics utilised a grinder that had been brought by a member of the public and began cutting the fence.

After a short time, medics removed the section of the fence, freeing the girl.

She was treated for her injury and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

It is believed that the girl had attempted to climb over the fence when she slipped and fell.

The exact details are not yet known.

