The tough task awaiting accident investigator seeking truth on Gavin Watson

Expert accident investigator Konrad Lotter, who provided testimony during Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide trial, has been tasked with answering numerous questions surrounding the fatal accident of Gavin Watson, CEO of African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

The accident reconstruction expert will attempt to trace Watson’s step-by-step movements that led to the crash.

Declining to speculate on the potential causes, Lotter told TimesLive that investigations were in their preliminary phase.

“In 98% of accident investigations, the evidence speaks for itself. In the remaining 2%, it does not. Depending on how quickly evidence is gathered and preserved, which is crucial for identifying causes of accidents, I believe that this case could fall within the 2%.”

Admitting that this would not be an easy task, he said putting the puzzle together had to be done piece by piece in order to be open to any outcome.

The death of Watson has left many, including EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, with questions regarding the timing of the CEO’s death, as he was due to answer pivotal questions on allegations of tax evasion and money laundering a day later.

It is not clear how his death will affect the inquiry.

Here is a short list of what we know:

– News24 reported that Watson did not have a cellphone on him when he crashed, and had only R70 in a wallet with his ID card and driver’s licence.

– He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and apparently could not drive a manual car, which the Toyota Corolla was.

– He had no luggage or passport with him and two major airlines confirmed he was not booked on any flights out of Johannesburg. Investigations with other airlines are ongoing.

– Watson’s body was reportedly visually unrecognisable and DNA may have to be relied upon for conclusive proof of identity. However, in photos that have emerged, his face can be seen.

– There is speculation on whether he crashed into the bridge pillar on purpose to commit suicide, since there were no brake marks on the tarmac.

– The area on the road at which he crashed is not covered by CCTV footage, which is also unusual given the importance of OR Tambo airport as a national key point.

– Bosasa and Watson family spokesperson Papa Leshabane confirmed that no other vehicle was involved.

– South African Police Service spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirmed in a statement that Watson was “certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation”.

Some family members had already confirmed Watson’s identity at the mortuary in Germiston. All this happened on Monday. The postmortem examination was scheduled to be undertaken today.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.