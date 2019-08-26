Four people burnt beyond recognition in Gauteng factory blaze

Four people were burnt beyond recognition when a cooking oil factory was engulfed in flames in Roodekop in Germiston on Monday afternoon.

According to Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi, firefighters received a call about a factory that was burning at about 3.52pm.

“Our firefighters responded to the cooking oil factory and found 24 reservoir tanks burning. They managed to contain and extinguish the blaze before our search and rescue team could sweep the place.”

The fire was in a containment area and could not affect neighbouring factories, he said.

“While combing the scene, our search and rescue team made a shocking discovery of four burnt bodies.

“All four male bodies sustained 100% full-thickness burn wounds. The bodies have not been identified and police forensic units have taken over the scene,” Ntladi said.

