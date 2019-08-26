Eight-year-old boy killed on Golden Highway

Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer for Netcare 911, reported that at 5pm on Saturday afternoon, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a pedestrian and vehicle collision on the R28 Golden Highway in Sebokeng, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

Reports from the scene indicated that an eight-year-old boy had been struck down by a light motor vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the child had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

