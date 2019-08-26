Accidents 26.8.2019 10:54 am

Eight-year-old boy killed on Golden Highway

CNS Reporter
Picture: Netcare 911

The tragic accident near Soweto occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer for Netcare 911, reported that at 5pm on Saturday afternoon, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a pedestrian and vehicle collision on the R28 Golden Highway in Sebokeng, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

Reports from the scene indicated that an eight-year-old boy had been struck down by a light motor vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the child had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

