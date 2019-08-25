Condolences pour in after businesswoman ANC veteran Thandi Ndlovu dies in crash

Condolences have continued streaming in, including from the presidency, for businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu after she died in a horrific car crash on Saturday morning.

She reportedly died with three others in hospital after a head-on collision while travelling to a funeral in Rustenburg, North West.

She was a former president of the Black Business Council for the Built Environment.

Acting President David Mabuza on behalf of government and the people of South Africa on Sunday conveyed his deepest condolences on the passing of the Umkhonto weSizwe veteran and “pioneer in business”.

The statement said Dr Ndlovu had run the fulcrum of the struggle for the liberation of South Africa, sacrificing her education to join the African National Congress and its military wing Umkhonto weSizwe at an early age.

“She later became a senior political commissar responsible for Literacy and Education and a Military Commander while exiled.

“Upon her return from exile, she ran a private medical practice and delivered medical services to a population of 200,000 people in informal settlements. In 2007 she established Motheo Construction – one of South Africa’s first leading black female-owned construction companies and leading provider of social housing in the country.

“Dr Ndlovu received various awards in her work and continued to be a leading example to those who came after her, both in academic pursuit and as a leading businesswoman. She led an impeccable life as a political activist and a champion for women empowerment. Her life symbolised a struggle of rising against any odds, which she cemented in business leadership as well as taking on a human challenge of summating the highest peak in Africa – the Mount Kilimanjaro.

“It is indeed a sad time in our nation to lose such a phenomenal woman and leader of the people. Dr Ndlovu has been at the forefront of almost all our women empowerment initiatives, wherein she pioneered the black economic empowerment and was foremost in the peace and reconstruction efforts of our country and continent. She played a key role in promoting dialogue for sustainable peace and development in the Great Lakes region. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ndlovu family – for their loss is our loss too. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” said acting president Mabuza.

Mabuza is running the country while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in France for the G7 Summit.

