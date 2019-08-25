Nine killed after poor overtaking suspected in horror crash

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the crash happened at about 20:30 near Rafiri Village when a bakkie crashed into a Toyota Quantum.

“Subsequently, another Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes-Benz sedan were also involved,” said Ngoepe.

A massive emergency response was scrambled, with the Zebediela police also at the scene. Seven people were confirmed dead at the scene, while two more were certified dead on arrival at hospital.

Twenty-seven people were seriously injured. They were taken to different hospitals for further treatment.

Police are investigating.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.