Three-year-old boy dies in Germiston house fire

A three-year-old boy burnt to death inside a house in Germiston on Wednesday.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the toddler’s charred remains were recovered from the burnt rubble by City of Ekurhuleni firefighters immediately after the fire was put out.

“Firefighters from Germiston, Boksburg and Wadeville fire stations swiftly responded to the scene with a fleet of five fire engines to 1 Nomad Place, Delville, for an eight-roomed house that was reported to be well alight,” said Ntladi.

“The call was received exactly at 10:15 and the first arriving fire engine from Germiston central fire station was on scene within seven minutes after the reception of the call,” he said.

A section of the roof had already collapsed when the firefighters arrived.

“Offensive fire suppression was conducted, and the flames [were] contained and extinguished with minimal damage to the entire house.

“Two bedrooms had intense fire damage… Two others, including the lounge, had water and smoke damage, while the other rooms were completely saved,” Ntladi said.

The body of the child was found after the blaze had been extinguished in one of the bedrooms where the fire was believed to have started.

“As per information on scene, the child was alone in the room and the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations.

“One adult female patient was treated on scene for partial thickness burn wounds on her face and arms. She was then transported by an ambulance to Bertha Gxowa hospital in Germiston for further medical care,” he said.

