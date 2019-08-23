Construction worker critically injured in fall from ladder in KwaZulu-Natal

A construction worker has sustained serious injuries after falling nine metres from a ladder at a construction site in off the N3 in Drummond in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.01pm on Thursday to reports of a fall.

“Reports from the scene indicated that an adult male had fallen approximately nine metres when it was alleged his step ladder gave way,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the patient had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him.

“Due to the nature of the patient’s injuries, the Netcare 5 specialised helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the patient to a hospital for further treatment.”

