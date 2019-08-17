Boy, 6, drowns in Msunduzi river

A 6-year-old boy has drowned in the Msunduzi in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 16:55 after receiving a call from Search & Rescue, spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement. Campbell said the local community had managed to pull the boy out of the river, however, paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

The boy was declared dead on the scene. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries after falling from a train in Napierville, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics arrived on the scene at 13:15 and found the boy on the tracks, Campbell said.

“He had suffered critical injuries to his lower abdomen and legs and required advanced life support interventions to stabilise him.”

The teenager was strapped and airlifted by helicopter to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg for further treatment, he said.

