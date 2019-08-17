Accidents 17.8.2019 06:42 pm

Two die in light aircraft crash

News24 Wire
Picture: ER24/Twitter

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Two people have been killed in a plane crash near Hartbeespoort Dam, west of Akasia, Pretoria, at around midday on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said a Search & Rescue team and the police were already on the scene when ER24 paramedics arrived.

“The bodies of two men were found in the wreckage [of the light aircraft] – they showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival,” he said.

It is unclear what caused the accident but Campbell said authorities were on scene to investigate.

