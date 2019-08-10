Thirteen injured following taxi rollover in Alberton

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring told Arrive Alive that the accident happened on the R59 on the Michelle off-ramp in Randhart.

“ER24 medics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 13:50 to find the taxi lying on its side on the off-ramp. The passengers had already climbed out of the taxi and were found seated on the side of the road.

“Upon assessment, medics discovered that at least 13 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further care,” said Meiring.

