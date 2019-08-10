Accidents 10.8.2019 12:24 pm

Man in serious condition after paragliding accident in Bapsfontein

News24 Wire
File photo: ER24

File photo: ER24

A paraglider sustained numerous injuries in an accident in Bapsfontein on Saturday morning, ER24 confirmed.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics arrived at an airfield shortly after 9am and found the man lying in a field surrounded by his friends.

The man had already been removed from his motorised paragliding harness.

He was assessed, treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions.

Once stable, he was airlifted by an ER24 helicopter and taken to a private hospital in Johannesburg, about 50km away.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, Meiring said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Actor Danny Trejo saves baby after car accident in LA 8.8.2019
Driver of fatal KNP accident reveals events that led up to crash 31.7.2019
Elderly Ermelo man killed in bakkie rollover on farm 29.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition